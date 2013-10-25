JOHANNESBURG Oct 25 South Africa's African Bank Investments said on Friday it expects its full-year earnings to fall by as much as 90 percent, hit by a surge in bad loan costs.

It said headline earnings for the year to end-September are expected to be between 37 cents and 49.4 cents from 378.2 cents a year earlier. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; editing by David Dolan)