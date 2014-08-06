BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem holding shareholders proposes stock dividend
* OGM proposes stock dividend of one share for every ten shares for year 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2nIEpND) Further company coverage:
JOHANNESBURG Aug 6 South Africa's state pension fund said on Wednesday that struggling African Bank Investments was "almost like a bottomless pit" after the unsecured lender warned of a $600 million full-year loss and said it would launch its second big capital raising in about a year.
"We have really been spending a lot of money on this company, it's almost like a bottomless pit now and we need to find a way of closing it," Dan Matjila, chief investment officer at the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), told Reuters.
The PIC, which manages government employee pensions, is the second-biggest shareholder in African Bank with about a 15 percent stake. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; editing by David Dolan)
* OGM proposes stock dividend of one share for every ten shares for year 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2nIEpND) Further company coverage:
* Approved proposed development (IT park) phase-III at Marathon Futurex Premises, owned by Marathon Realty Pvt Ltd Source text: http://bit.ly/2nC7cH3 Further company coverage:
* Announces acquisition of two last mile distribution warehouses in leeds for 12.0 mln pounds, reflecting a blended NIY of 6.0 pct and a reversionary yield of 6.5 pct