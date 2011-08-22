JOHANNESBURG Aug 22 Absa Group , the South African bank majority owned by Barclays , has bought Mozambican insurer Global Alliance Seguros and plans another acquisition this year, the Business Day newspaper reported on Monday.

Global Alliance provides both life and non-life insurance and generated over $25 million in premium income in 2010, chief executive for Financial Servives Willie Lategan said, without disclosing how much Absa spent on the purchase.

"We have a strategy to deploy and replicate our successful financial services business in the markets where Absa or Barclays have a presence and we believe that the market offers that opportunity," Business Day quoted Lategan as saying.

The acquisition follows the launch of a life insurance business in Botswana in the first quarter. (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura, editing by Ed Stoddard)