Fed issues revised scenarios for bank stress tests after error
WASHINGTON, Feb 10 The Federal Reserve on Friday issued revised macroeconomic scenarios for its 2017 stress testing programs to correct an error having to do with corporate yields.
JOHANNESBURG Aug 22 Absa Group , the South African bank majority owned by Barclays , has bought Mozambican insurer Global Alliance Seguros and plans another acquisition this year, the Business Day newspaper reported on Monday.
Global Alliance provides both life and non-life insurance and generated over $25 million in premium income in 2010, chief executive for Financial Servives Willie Lategan said, without disclosing how much Absa spent on the purchase.
"We have a strategy to deploy and replicate our successful financial services business in the markets where Absa or Barclays have a presence and we believe that the market offers that opportunity," Business Day quoted Lategan as saying.
The acquisition follows the launch of a life insurance business in Botswana in the first quarter. (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura, editing by Ed Stoddard)
NEW YORK, Feb 10 A key index of global equity markets rose to a 20-month high on Friday, with Wall Street shares hitting records for a second straight day, as investors continued to bask in the afterglow of U.S. President Donald Trump's promise of tax reform.
JAKARTA/TORONTO, Feb 10 Freeport-McMoRan Inc said on Friday that an export ban remains in place at its copper mine in Indonesia, the world's second-biggest, because it has not yet reached agreement with the government on a new mining permit.