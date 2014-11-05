UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
JOHANNESBURG Nov 5 Private equity firm Actis said on Wednesday it would take a significant minority stake in South African sports shoe retailer Tekkie Town for $65 million.
The British-based company with a focus on emerging markets has invested $1.6 billion in Africa in businesses ranging from an energy utility in Cameroon, a credit bureau offering services in countries such as Ethiopia and fabric design company Vlisco.
Tekkie Town has grown into a 265-store chain across South Africa since it was founded in 2001. Founder Braam van Huyssteen will remain in the company's management, Actis said in a statement. (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura, editing by David Evans)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources