* Shares rise nearly 2 pct

* Not clear top shareholder will vote in favour of deal

* Adcock: government officials support the deal (adds chairman comments, context)

By Tiisetso Motsoeneng

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 30 Some 45 percent of shareholders in Adcock Ingram have backed a bid from Chile's CFR, a deal which would bring a foreign owner to a key player in South Africa's healthcare plan, but which has raised doubts it would win official support.

Adcock's top shareholder, the state-owned Public Investment Corporation (PIC), has said it would prefer a local owner. It was not immediately clear if PIC, with about 14 percent of Adcock, was among the 45 percent who accepted. Adcock chairman Khotso Mokhele sounded cautiously optimistic.

"The support received to date from shareholders ... as well as from the senior government representatives we have engaged, highlights the value they see in the combination," he said.

CFR said in September it would offer 12.6 billion rand ($1.3 billion) in cash and shares to buy South Africa's No.2 drug maker, which supplies equipment to public hospitals and life-prolonging antiretrovirals drugs to HIV /AIDS patients.

"This is a high level of support given the fragmented nature of the company's shareholder base," Adcock and CFR said in a joint statement on Wednesday of the 45 percent acceptances. CFR will need at least 75 percent support for the deal, a rare Chile-South Africa, tie up, to go through.

South Africa has a history of sinking cross-border deals if they are seen as a threat its initiatives aimed at raising living standards among the country's black majority.

Pretoria is overhauling its healthcare system to give the poor greater access to medical services in one of the biggest reforms by the government since 1994.

Last year, the government rejected an offer by South Korea's KT Corp worth $385 million offer for a stake in Telkom, saying the telecoms operator was at the heart of its ambitious broadband roll out.

Shares in Adcock gained 1.7 percent to 71.20 rand on Wednesday, outpacing a near 0.4 percent increase in Johannesburg's All-Share index.

If the deal goes through, the combined company would have annual revenue of about $1.3 billion with exposure to 2 billion patients in more than 23 countries. ($1 = 9.8710 South African rand) (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; editing by David Dolan and Patrick Lannin)