JOHANNESBURG Nov 7 The top shareholder in South African drug maker Adcock Ingram has rejected a $1.3 billion takeover offer from Chile's CFR Pharmaceuticals , saying the deal was not in its best interests, Business Day reported on Thursday.

The Public Investment Corporation (PIC), a state-owned pension fund, did not believe the cash and share offer was "in the best interest of its shareholding", the daily reported.

The PIC, which has more than 1 trillion rand ($97 billion) of government employee pensions under its custody, owns about 14 percent of Adcock, according to Reuters data.

CFR said in September it would offer 12.6 billion rand in cash and shares to buy South Africa's No.2 drug maker, which supplies equipment to public hospitals and life-prolonging antiretroviral drugs to HIV/AIDS patients.

If the deal is implemented, it would make a foreign firm an important player in an ambitious government plan to overhaul public healthcare.

South Africa has a history of sinking cross-border deals if they are seen as a threat to initiatives aimed at raising living standards among the country's black majority.

Last year, the government rejected a $385 million offer by South Korea's KT Corp for a stake in Telkom , saying the telecoms operator was at the heart of its ambitious broadband roll-out plans. ($1 = 10.2703 South African rand) (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Ed Cropley)