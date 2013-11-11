JOHANNESBURG Nov 11 Chile's CFR Pharmaceuticals said on Monday it might pull out of a $1.3 billion deal to buy South African drug maker Adcock Ingram if it did not win the support of the state pension fund that ranks as Adcock's biggest shareholder.

The Public Investment Corporation, which owns 14 percent of Adcock, said this month the deal was not in its best interests. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Ed Cropley)