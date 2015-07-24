JOHANNESBURG, July 24 The Johannesburg Securities Exchange (JSE) said on Friday it will check into share dealings made by the acting chairman of private education company Advtech after rival Curro Holdings launched a takeover bid for the firm.

"We are looking at it now," Peter Redman, a senior technical advisor at the JSE's market regulation division told Reuters referring to the purchases of shares by a former Advtech director Jeffrey Livingstone's family trust in May.

Livingstone at the time was acting chairman of Advtech but retired at the end of June as a director of the firm.

Advtech told Reuters that it had investigated the trades by Livingstone and that all of the company's internal policies and procedures had been adhered to and complied with. (Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by James Macharia)