JOHANNESBURG, Sept 27 South Africa's Afgri , which provides services to grain farmers, said on Friday it had received a takeover offer from private investment company AgriGroupe that would lead to its delisting from the Johannesburg bourse.

Afgri said in a statement AgriGroupe had offered 7 rand per share. Shares of Afgri closed up 4.7 percent at 5.81 rand before the announcement.

(Reporting by Ed Stoddard; editing by David Dolan)