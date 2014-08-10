JOHANNESBURG Aug 10 The South African Reserve Bank will make an announcement about planned measures for troubled mass-market lender African Bank Investments at 1400 GMT on Sunday, the central bank said in a statement on its website.

Investors fled shares of the bank last week after the unsecured lender said it needed to raise 8.5 billion rand ($800 million) from a flood of loans gone bad, raising concerns about its ability to ride out the crisis.

