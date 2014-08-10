JOHANNESBURG Aug 10 The South African Reserve
Bank will make an announcement about planned measures for
troubled mass-market lender African Bank Investments at
1400 GMT on Sunday, the central bank said in a statement on its
website.
Investors fled shares of the bank last week after the
unsecured lender said it needed to raise 8.5 billion rand ($800
million) from a flood of loans gone bad, raising concerns about
its ability to ride out the crisis.
(1 US dollar = 10.6540 South African rand)
(Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Pascal Fletcher)