CAPE TOWN, March 10 South Africa's Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene said the government was making "good progress" in winding up failed African Bank, which is under administration after racking up huge amounts of bad debt.

The bank is awaiting passage of amendments on a law granting the central bank super-senior creditor status, which would allow it to pump in some money into the failed lender. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Writing by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; Editing by James Macharia)