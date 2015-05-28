* Junior creditors had written off their claim
* Senior bondholders to take 10 percent haircut
* It may take "several years" before company floats
(Adds executive comment on listing in paragraph 9-10)
By Tiisetso Motsoeneng
JOHANNESBURG, May 28 Failed South African
unsecured lender Africa Bank has offered $137 million
to junior creditors in a restructuring plan agreed on Thursday
that may please some investors who had not expected to get
anything back.
Abil, as the bank is widely known, collapsed under a
mountain of bad debt in August last year, forcing the government
to appoint external administrators to oversee a restructuring
that includes carving out a "good bank" using its healthy assets
worth 26 billion rand ($2.15 billion).
Junior creditors, which rank behind other creditors when a
company or bank fails, had claims on Abil totalling 4.4 billion
rand, the bank said.
Under the restructuring deal, the junior creditors will have
1.65 billion rand of their claim rolled into a new 10-year
subordinated bond that will be issued by the "good bank", which
effectively means they will get some money back.
"The fact that there's a recovery on that debt is a
positive," Bronwyn Blood, fund manager at Cadiz Asset
Management, said. "It's a recovery rate of 37.5 percent on an
investment that was completely written off."
Cadiz holds both senior and junior African Bank debt.
The recovery of the remaining 2.75 billion rand claim from
junior debt holders is in doubt, Blood said, because it would
depend on the performance of the failed, ring-fenced loan book
of African Bank, or the "bad bank."
The bad loan book portfolio, which contains loans where
customers cannot keep up with monthly repayments, is worth 17
billion rand and was acquired by the Reserve Bank in August as
part of the rescue plan.
Abil's senior debt holders will see their bonds assumed by
the "good bank" at 90 percent of face value and the maturity of
the bonds will be extended by two years.
Junior creditors also have an option of converting their 4.4
billion rand claims into equity, African Bank said. As part of
the offer, all creditors have to agree not to make any further
claims against African Bank on the old debt.
Abil was scheduled to list the healthy part of its loan book
but a senior executive said the company would need more time.
"It is appropriate for the new, restructured African Bank to
trade for a number of years in order to build up a track record
which will be acceptable to potential investors," Gavin Jones,
Abil's executive for funding and liability management, said. "We
think that may take several years."
Abil, which has relatively few depositors, has been under
outside supervision, led by Tom Winterboer from
PricewaterhouseCoopers, since August last year.
($1 = 12.0720 rand)
(Additional reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by David Goodman,
Jane Merriman and Susan Thomas)