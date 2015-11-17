CAPE TOWN Nov 17 South Africa will resolve a poultry trade dispute with the United States well before a deadline expires that would suspend farm exports to the U.S, a minister said on Tuesday.

"We think we are going to conclude everything well before the expiry of a deadline which they said would result in the termination of agriculture exports," Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies told a news briefing. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by Joe Brock)