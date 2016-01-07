(Recasts with U.S. confirmation, statement from U.S. trade
minister)
PRETORIA Jan 7 South Africa has resolved a
dispute with the United States over farm exports, allowing
agricultural goods to be exported to the world's top economy
without penalties, the trade minister said on Thursday.
U.S. President Barack Obama said on Nov. 5 that he would
revoke the duty-free status of South African agricultural
produce unless Pretoria took action by the end of last year to
loosen restrictions on U.S. farm exports.
South Africa's Trade Minister Rob Davies said "we think we
have cracked the deal" and felt South Africa would remain in
AGOA but they were waiting for confirmation from the United
States. At stake is South Africa's membership in the African
Growth and Opportunity Act, a U.S. trade agreement designed to
help African exporters.
"We look forward to a strengthening of relations, not just
to going back to where they were," Davies told reporters. "We
have succeeded in achieving a balance in maintaining the trade
opening with the U.S. and the animal health in South Africa."
On Monday, Davies said Pretoria was keen to meet outstanding
requirements on beef exports to South Africa, and that
discussions with Washington were ongoing.
In a statement, U.S. Trade Representative Michael Froman
said the United States still needed to ensure South Africans
were able to purchase U.S. poultry products before confirming
that South Africa could enjoy full AGOA benefits.
"While we celebrate the progress we have made in resolving
the outstanding technical issues, the true test of our success
will be based on the ability of South African consumers to buy
American product in local stores," he said.
Eliminating barriers to U.S. trade and investment is one of
the criteria for membership of AGOA, which was renewed earlier
last year and provides duty-free access to goods from
sub-Saharan African countries, ranging from crude oil to
clothing.
South Africa exported $176 million in agricultural products
to the United States under AGOA in 2014 and potential lost
benefits are estimated to total $4 million to $7 million.
South African products affected would include oranges,
macadamia nuts, wine and citrus, U.S. data shows.
(Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Additional reporting by Tim Ahmann
in Washington; Editing by James Macharia and Meredith Mazzilli)