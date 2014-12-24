BRIEF-Infusystem Q4 loss per share $0.02
* Infusystem Holdings Inc reports fourth quarter and year end 2016 financial results
JOHANNESBURG Dec 24 South Africa's National Health Department said on Wednesday it has awarded a 10 billion rand ($860 million) tender to four pharmaceutical firms to supply AIDS treatment drugs.
Aspen Pharmacare was awarded a 2.5 billion contract, India's Cipla a 2 billion deal, U.S-based Mylan won a 2.8 billion share and unlisted local firm Sonke got a 3 billion stake in the tender. ($1 = 11.6695 rand) (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Joe Brock)
* Amaya reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results; provides 2017 update and full year guidance
* Some shareholders would like Akzo to open talks (Adds CEO quotes, anti-takeover protection, political context)