* Aims to buy 70 pct of drugs from local companies
* Aspen Pharmacare hopes to win over 50 pct of the tender
PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa Nov 17 South
Africa plans to spend $2.2 billion over two years to buy
HIV/AIDS drugs for public hospitals, a government minister said
on Monday, as a study shows the prevalence of the virus is
rising.
Speaking at a manufacturing plant of drugmaker Aspen
Pharmacare, Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies said
the government aims to buy three quarters of the drugs from
local manufacturers.
"We are on the cusp of a very important tender worth 24
billion rand ($2.2 billion) by the Department of Health that is
for the procurement of anti-retrovirals for 2015," Davies told
reporters at Aspen's factory in the coastal city of Port
Elizabeth.
South Africa awarded a $667 million two-year contract in
2012 to pharmaceutical firms including the country's biggest,
Aspen, and U.S.-based Abbott Laboratories.
Aspen, which won more about a third of that contract, would
also be bidding this year and its chief executive Stephen Saad
said his company was aiming for more than a 50 percent share.
South Africa has one of the world's heaviest HIV/AIDS case
loads and its biggest treatment programme. But despite
government efforts to spread the treatment, medical charities
warned last year that many clinics were running out of the
life-saving drugs.
