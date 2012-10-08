UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
JOHANNESBURG Oct 8 The chief executive of South African Airways has stepped down, the government said on Monday, just days after Pretoria promised to shoulder $600 million in loan guarantees for the struggling state-owned airline.
The Department of Public Enterprises said in a statement Siza Mzimela had resigned and the airline's board would begin a search for her successor.
The government promised last week to guarantee $600 million in loans for the airline, a move that could put further pressure on an already strained national budget.
South Africa's state-owned companies, including SAA and national broadcaster SABC, have come under fire for what critics say is excessive spending of taxpayer money. (Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Ed Cropley)
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders