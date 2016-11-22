JOHANNESBURG Nov 22 The South African government has hired Bain & Co to advise on a strategy for loss-making South African Airways, a spokeswoman for the National Treasury said.

The national carrier has been surviving with the help of 20 billion rand ($1.4 billion) in state guarantees. It reported a 1.5 billion rand loss for the 2015/16 financial year, after losing 5.6 billion rand the year before.

Moody's, Fitch and S&P are all currently reviewing their ratings of South Africa and have raised concerns about the burden that state-run firms put on stretched public finances.

Bain & Co will also advise the National Treasury on South Africa's two other state-owned airlines: South African Express and low-cost carrier Mango, as the National Treasury is reviewing its airline strategy. It has been exploring a merger of SAA and SA Express and has said it is seeking an equity partner for SAA.

"(The contract with Bain) was awarded around the end of October. It is for a period of three months," National Treasury spokeswoman Yolisa Tyantsi said in an emailed response to questions. ($1 = 14.1200 rand) (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Susan Fenton)