JOHANNESBURG, April 16 South Africa is drafting
legislation to curb advertisements and marketing of alcohol in
Africa's largest economy, the health ministry said on Monday.
The ministry would not comment on the content of the
legislation but economic daily Business Day reported the measure
would place a total ban on alcohol advertisements.
South Africa currently allows for liquor ads in print and on
TV. The ministry sees alcohol as a contributing factor to
highway deaths and a murder rate that is one of the highest in
the world outside of a war zone.
