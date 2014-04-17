* Group was preparing to list in Johannesburg
* Shares up more than 4 pct
JOHANNESBURG, April 17 South African financial
services group Alexander Forbes said on Thursday it had
received expressions of interest from several different parties
interested in acquiring it.
The group, which has also been exploring an initial public
offering, said in a regulatory filing that it would explore both
options.
Rand Merchant Bank, a unit of South Africa's FirstRand
, and Deutsche Bank AG have been hired to
manage the initial public offering, CEO Edward Kieswetter told
Reuters last September.
Alexander Forbes was taken private in 2007 by a group of
private equity investors led by London-based Actis and South
African firm Ethos in a 8.8 billion rand deal.
Other investors in the Johannesburg-based company are
Boston-based HabourVest Partners and two Canadian fund managers,
Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board and Caisse de depot et
placement du Quebec.
Preference shares of Alexander Forbes, which offers
retirement funds, financial planning and insurance in Africa's
most advanced economy, shot up more than 4 percent to 8.80 rand
at 1315GMT, but losses so far this year are still more than 50
percent.
(Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; editing by David Dolan)