JOHANNESBURG Jan 15 South Africa's Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) said on Wednesday it would not hesitate to call a strike in the platinum sector if its members voted to take such action.

The union's members have already voted in favour of a stoppage at Impala Platinum over wages and, it will canvas its rank and file this week at Anglo American Platinum and Lonmin.

The three firms are the world's top producers of the precious metal. AMCU president Joseph Mathunjwa told journalists a strike decision would be made next week.