JOHANNESBURG Nov 7 South Africa's Anglo American Platinum , the world's largest platinum producer, is to implement a community development deal worth 3.5 billion rand ($444 million) which equals a 2.33 percent ownership interest in the mining firm.

Benefits from the 6.3 million Amplats shares will be utilised at the community level on sustainable projects, the platinum producer said in a statement. ($1 = 7.881 South African Rand) (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura, editing by Ed Stoddard)