JOHANNESBURG Jan 28 South Africa, Anglo
American Platinum and labour unions have agreed to
postpone a restructuring exercise that could lead to 14,000 job
cuts to allow for more talks, the minerals department said.
"The parties resolved to postpone the continuation of the
... process ... to allow for a detailed consultation process to
take place," the department said on Monday, adding this should
take no more than 60 days from Jan. 30.
"The tripartite members recommitted to engage constructively
for the benefit of all stakeholders and will communicate
progress updates as and when appropriate," it said.
Mining minister Susan Shabangu said the world's biggest
producer of platinum betrayed government trust earlier this
month by announcing a plan to mothball shafts and lay off
workers under a restructuring by parent company Anglo American
.
Last week, President Jacob Zuma said the government needed
to engage with gold and platinum mining firms about proposed
shaft closures and lay-offs, and was not threatening them with
licence reviews.
South Africa boasts 80 percent of the world's platinum
deposits. Producers have been hit by rising input costs, falling
prices, safety stoppages and violent labour unrest.