JOHANNESBURG Feb 18 South African police confirmed a shooting at an Anglo American Platinum in Rustenburg, the scene of violent labour clashes last year.

South African Police spokesman Thulani Ngubane told Reuters that the standoff was allegedly between rival unions National Union of Mineworkers and the Association for Mineworkers and Construction Union.

"They are fighting for occupancy of the union offices," Ngabane said. He said the number of casualties was unknown but injured had been rushed to a mine hospital.