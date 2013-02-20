JOHANNESBURG Feb 20 Anglo American Platinum Ltd confirmed that employees at all of its South African mines were clocking in for work on Wednesday after a one-day walk-out in response to violence at its Siphumelele mine, a spokeswoman said.

"All shafts are proceeding underground," said spokeswoman Mpumi Sithole.

Workers refused to go underground at its mines in Rustenburg, about 120 km (70 miles) northwest of Johannesburg, on Tuesday demanding that the company stay out of union affairs.

On Monday nine workers were hurt by rubber bullets and four security officers were hacked by machetes as union rivalry reignited, sparking fears of a repeat of the labour violence that led to the death of more than 50 people at platinum mines in the region last year.

Amplats wants to mothball two mines and sell another, which could lead to 14,000 job losses, as it seeks to restore profitability.

South African platinum producers have been hit by illegal strikes and escalating wages which have put pressure on the margins and offset much of the benefit of higher platinum prices.