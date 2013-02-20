JOHANNESBURG Feb 20 Anglo American Platinum Ltd
confirmed that employees at all of its South African
mines were clocking in for work on Wednesday after a one-day
walk-out in response to violence at its Siphumelele mine, a
spokeswoman said.
"All shafts are proceeding underground," said spokeswoman
Mpumi Sithole.
Workers refused to go underground at its mines in
Rustenburg, about 120 km (70 miles) northwest of Johannesburg,
on Tuesday demanding that the company stay out of union affairs.
On Monday nine workers were hurt by rubber bullets and four
security officers were hacked by machetes as union rivalry
reignited, sparking fears of a repeat of the labour violence
that led to the death of more than 50 people at platinum mines
in the region last year.
Amplats wants to mothball two mines and sell another, which
could lead to 14,000 job losses, as it seeks to restore
profitability.
South African platinum producers have been hit by illegal
strikes and escalating wages which have put pressure on the
margins and offset much of the benefit of higher platinum
prices.