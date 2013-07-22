UPDATE 2-British consumer is still spending says Primark owner
* Group maintains full year guidance (Recasts with finance director, analyst comment, shares)
* Diluted headline EPS at 512 cents vs 272 cents
* Results boosted by weaker rand
JOHANNESBURG, July 22 South Africa's Anglo American Platinum, the world's largest producer of the precious metal, nearly doubled its first-half profit on Monday, helped by a weaker rand currency and higher sales.
Amplats said diluted headline earnings per share totalled 512 cents in the six months to end-June, compared with 272 cents a year earlier. Headline EPS, the main measure of profit in South Africa, excludes certain one-time items.
Amplats said the results were boosted by the weaker rand , which fell by about 17 percent during the reporting period.
The company said refined platinum output was unchanged a 1.2 million ounces following a wildcat strikes at its Rustenburg mines.
Labour relations in the mining industry have been strained since a flare-up of union rivalry last year turned into violent wage protests that killed more than 50 people.
Amplats, which is 80 percent held by resources giant Anglo American , plans to lay off up to 6,000 people as it closes three shafts and scales back production in a bid to return to profitability.
* Group maintains full year guidance (Recasts with finance director, analyst comment, shares)
LONDON, Feb 27 British newspaper publisher Trinity Mirror said it would focus on growing its digital advertising sales and further diversify its income after reporting a 10.7 percent drop in full-year print revenue.
LONDON, Feb 27 Associated British Foods maintained its full-year earnings guidance on Monday, with sales growth at its Primark discount fashion retailer supported by better performances in its sugar, grocery and ingredients businesses.