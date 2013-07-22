* Diluted headline EPS at 512 cents vs 272 cents

* Results boosted by weaker rand

JOHANNESBURG, July 22 South Africa's Anglo American Platinum, the world's largest producer of the precious metal, nearly doubled its first-half profit on Monday, helped by a weaker rand currency and higher sales.

Amplats said diluted headline earnings per share totalled 512 cents in the six months to end-June, compared with 272 cents a year earlier. Headline EPS, the main measure of profit in South Africa, excludes certain one-time items.

Amplats said the results were boosted by the weaker rand , which fell by about 17 percent during the reporting period.

The company said refined platinum output was unchanged a 1.2 million ounces following a wildcat strikes at its Rustenburg mines.

Labour relations in the mining industry have been strained since a flare-up of union rivalry last year turned into violent wage protests that killed more than 50 people.

Amplats, which is 80 percent held by resources giant Anglo American , plans to lay off up to 6,000 people as it closes three shafts and scales back production in a bid to return to profitability.