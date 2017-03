JOHANNESBURG, June 30 South Africa's Anglo American Platinum said on Monday it was reviewing options for its Rustenburg operations, which were hit by a crippling five-month strike that ended last week.

Spokeswoman Mpumi Sithole told Reuters: "We expect to provide further details at the interims on 21 July." Amplats' parent Anglo American has signalled its intention to possibly dispose of some its aging platinum assets in South Africa and Britain's Sunday Times reported it had put them up for sale. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by David Dolan)