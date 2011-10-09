JOHANNESBURG Oct 9 High-ranking officials of
South Africa's ruling ANC visited China this week, local media
reported on Sunday, in what could be seen as the party's
unreserved support for Beijing.
African National Congress (ANC) officials were not
immediately available to confirm reports in two newspapers --
the City Press and Sunday Independent -- that party
representatives went to China.
The visit came after South Africa delayed a visa application
for the Dalai Lama, who was to visit the country to celebrate
Nobel Peace Prize winner Desmond Tutu's birthday.
ANC supporters, leading newspapers and Tutu said the move
was symbolic of the failings of the party that helped end
apartheid but was now failing to live up to the ideals of the
liberation movement it had once been.
China has labelled the Dalai Lama a dangerous separatist and
analysts said Pretoria bowed to pressure from its largest
trading partner to bar the Tibetan spiritual leader from
visiting, damaging its reputation in the process.
Two weeks ago, China pledged to invest $2.5 billion in South
Africa during a visit to Beijing by Deputy President Kgalema
Motlanthe.
The City Press said ANC Secretary-General Gwede Mantashe,
high-ranking official Jessie Duarte, deputy economic development
minister Enoch Godongwana and other party officials had spent
the week in China on an exchange programme with the Chinese
Communist Party.
ANC Gauteng chairperson Paul Mashatile was quoted in the
City Press as saying the Chinese governing party had offered to
"teach the ANC about politics".
In a video link with Cape Town, the Dalai Lama on Saturday
said China's officials were hypocrites whose regime was built on
lies.
(Reporting by Phumza Macanda)