* New ANC No.2 finesses idea of state economic intervention
* His inclusion in party leadership seen "investor-friendly"
* Zuma says Motlanthe stays as nation's deputy president
* He admits social "backlog", wants prosperous S. Africa
By Jon Herskovitz and Peroshni Govender
BLOEMFONTEIN, South Africa, Dec 21 South
Africa's ruling ANC put its new No. 2 Cyril Ramaphosa at the
head of a charm offensive on Friday as it sought to reassure
both investors and a restless public it would tackle economic
inequality without recourse to wholescale nationalisation.
Days after his appointment as party deputy to President
Jacob Zuma, who was re-elected ANC chief this week, the
anti-apartheid hero and businessman laid out the party's
strategic priorities.
Appearing at a business breakfast with Zuma and other ANC
leaders elected at a conference in Bloemfontein, Ramaphosa
stressed the ruling party backed a mixed economy model.
But he added the state would intervene to ensure the
country's wealth was better shared.
"Within a mixed economy, the state has a role to play. It
intervenes and the private sector also has a role," Ramaphosa
said, wearing like Zuma a red tie with his dark business suit.
The return of Ramaphosa to the ANC leadership will allow the
party to capitalise on his experience and reputation for
integrity. His popularity rests on both his history as an
anti-apartheid mineworkers' champion in the 1980s and his
current pro-business credentials as South Africa's second
wealthiest black entrepreneur.
The ANC had its 100th anniversary this year. But Nelson
Mandela's liberation movement has been split by feuding and has
faced a groundswell of popular anger against graft, cronyism and
widespread poverty and unemployment in Africa's biggest economy.
Deadly strikes swept the mines this year in the worst labour
violence since the end of apartheid in 1994. It led to damaging
credit downgrades for South Africa and questions whether
70-year-old Zuma, who has faced a slew of corruption and
personal scandals, can effectively lead the party and country.
Ramaphosa warmed to his new role on Friday as he finessed
the ANC's main economic policy takeaway from Bloemfontein. This
was a decision to shun "classic, wholesale nationalisation" but
for the state to intervene selectively in the economy where
necessary in key areas such as mining and infrastructure.
Rejecting charges the ANC was "confused" on nationalisation,
whose defenders at the conference were soundly defeated,
Ramaphosa invoked the party's 1955 Freedom Charter that declares
"the people shall share in the wealth of the country".
"Now the ANC's duty is to make sure that is fulfilled, and
fulfilling that would mean that in certain areas the state
intervenes," he said, giving the examples of a state mining
company set up by the government and intervention to ensure that
prices of drugs for HIV/AIDS sufferers remain affordably low.
Ramaphosa's elevation was welcomed in business circles.
Moody's, which with another credit rating agency has
punished South Africa for its mining and leadership woes, said
the ANC platform looked "more investor- and business-friendly
than had generally been anticipated prior to the conference".
South Africa's Business Day newspaper said in an editorial:
"Mr. Ramaphosa's re-entry into party politics represents a
victory for those dealing and negotiating in the real world,
rather than in the world of ideological illusion."
WANTED: A PROSPEROUS SOUTH AFRICA
But the Chamber of Mines and Moody's said questions remained
about how the government would intervene in the mining sector,
and what additional taxes it might levy there. The ANC has also
raised the idea of export curbs on minerals.
It also remained to be seen whether Ramaphosa, who has
maintained a wealthy lifestyle in recent years far from his
origins in the anti-apartheid workers' struggle, can connect
with the mass of voters who are poor and unemployed.
His comeback puts him in line for a possible future bid for
the South African presidency currently held by Zuma who, if he
remains the party candidate, is virtually assured of re-election
as head of state in the next national vote in 2014.
At this week's ANC conference, Zuma crushed a half-hearted
leadership bid from Deputy President Kgalema Motlanthe, whose
challenge grouped a loose alliance of opponents of the Zuma
presidency. This included advocates of more radical policies
such as nationalisation and seizure of white-owned farm land.
Asked about the ANC's future ideological direction, Zuma
replied: "Ideologically, we want a prosperous South Africa."
He also made clear he would not immediately replace Deputy
President Motlanthe with Ramaphosa in the cabinet.
Zuma, who took the party leadership from former President
Thabo Mbeki at a 2007 ANC conference, acknowledged one of the
party's biggest tasks was to address the popular clamour for
better services, improved livelihoods and more jobs.
"There's a huge backlog there we have to deal with," he
said.
Although Zuma denied any internal purge of top figures who
had opposed him, some of these, such as Human Settlements
Minister Tokyo Sexwale and Sports Minister Fikile Mbalula, were
dropped from the new ANC National Executive Committee (NEC).
Re-elected ANC Secretary-General Gwede Mantashe made clear
the party took a dim view of attempts to divide it, for example
from expelled former Youth League leader Julius Malema. "If you
mess up the ANC, the ANC messes you up," he said.