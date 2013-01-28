* Post-apartheid generation to swell ranks of voters
* Generational wedge grows under traditionalist Zuma
* Zuma tells ANC youth to obey their elders
* Presidential election in 2019 could be watershed
By Jon Herskovitz
JOHANNESBURG, Jan 28 When Nelson Mandela and his
ANC party dreamed of South Africa's future after apartheid, they
probably imagined someone like Fulufhelo Davhana, a young black
who has seen the doors of opportunity opened wide and is
destined for achievement.
But Davhana, a 23-year-old accounting student at the
University of Johannesburg's Soweto Campus, is dreaming of a
future when the African National Congress elders who ended white
minority rule no longer call the shots.
"Our current leaders don't understand about the 'born free'
generation because they are still stuck in the past," he said.
These South Africans, who were born after apartheid ended in
1994 and have lived only under democracy, can vote for the
first time in presidential elections next year and could begin
reshaping politics in Africa's largest economy.
Many older South Africans still feel grateful to the ANC for
winning their freedom, ensuring the party unbroken power for the
past two decades. However, the "born frees" are not as swayed by
history as their elders, and studies show that most people
reaching the minimum voting age of 18 have no party allegiance.
With youth unemployment double the national average at about
50 percent, they instead want to hold the ANC under President
Jacob Zuma accountable for the rampant corruption and
bureaucratic incompetence that even the party admits are
undermining its governance.
A TV advertising campaign this month by a leading bank has
stoked the conflict. It shows teenagers speaking hopefully of
their future but criticising the ANC for being stuck in the past
and unwilling to fix current problems.
"We need to stop relying on government and rely on
ourselves," one student said. "The government is only thinking
for themselves. I'm from a rural area and the government doesn't
see what's happening," said another.
Some members of the 101-year-old ANC accused First National
Bank of treason and sending messages that were "disrespectful to
elders". The chief executive of FNB's parent, financial group
FirstRand, met the ANC on Friday to clear the air.
While the meeting took the heat out of their row, the
generational divide will only grow in importance. It could
transform elections which the ANC has become used to winning
with the support of voters thankful that it ended the system of
racial oppression.
South Africa is a young country: about 40 percent of the
population was born after 1994. Nearly two million born frees
can vote next year, when Zuma is likely to seek re-election.
This is a relatively small percentage of the 23
million-strong electorate. However, the born frees will make up
about a third of voters by 2019, when the following presidential
election is due, according to census and election data.
WHAT'S TO BE WORRIED ABOUT?
Zuma says he is unconcerned. "The overwhelming percentage of
South Africa is very young so it is this very population that is
joining the ANC, that is voting (for) the ANC, so we don't have
a worry," he told Reuters last week.
The numbers tell a different story. Nearly 75 percent of
South Africans aged 20-29 did not vote in 2011 elections for
local posts, according to electoral data and studies by
government-affiliated groups, far more than in other age groups.
South Africans in that age group were more likely to have
taken part in violent street protests against the local ANC
than to have voted for the ruling party, studies showed.
Zumu, a 70-year-old Zulu traditionalist who has called for
young ANC members to obey their elders, has looked to older
voters for support in rural areas instead of the young blacks
flocking to the cities.
Last year he told parliament he was worried about black
people "who become too clever" because they could become the
sharpest critics of African tradition and culture.
Such comments have stirred up storms on social media but
while the young voters may not like Zuma, so far they appear to
be withholding their votes from any leader.
Many hope the ANC will start serving their interests better
and are not flocking to the main opposition Democratic Alliance,
which is trying to woo young blacks and shed its image as the
party of white privilege.
"We are tired of being told 'we are going to change this and
we are going to change that'. If implementation starts, then
that is where a party will get my vote," said Davhana.
TIME BOMB, OR ECONOMIC BOOM
According to the Reconciliation Barometer, an annual survey
published for more than a decade that tracks the views of young
adults, the born free generation is optimistic, confident the
economy will grow and distrustful of current leaders.
"(The) findings also point to a disconnect and a rising
cynicism between younger South Africans, the born free
generation, and this country's past," it said.
ANC governments have made great strides in bringing new
schools, housing and running water to the impoverished millions.
But they have also set up a labour market ranked as one of
the world's most rigid where it is difficult for young people to
land a job. A study by the South African Institute of Race
Relations said about half of today's youth faced a lifetime of
unemployment.
The born frees have been described as a ticking time bomb,
needing massive social grants that could bankrupt the country,
if the tide is not turned on unemployment. But if the power of
the generation is harnessed, it could pay an enormous
demographic dividend.
The generation marks a temporary bulge in the birth rate two
decades ago, and the growing numbers of young will have a
proportionately declining population of elderly to support. This
means South Africa could avoid the problems of an ageing
population that many Western countries experience - provided the
young can find work.
"We have so many young people in the country who are more
educated than there were previously and don't have the same
burden of older people to support," said Sharlene Swartz, a
director at the Human Sciences Research Council, a think tank.
"The population level beneath them is dropping and this
could lead to a huge economic growth spurt for the country."
Back at the University of Johannesburg campus in Soweto,
near where students rose against the apartheid government in the
1970s, Wendy Langa, 21, is studying to become an entrepreneur.
"It is empowering to know that South Africa is born free and
there is no more struggling. We need to focus more on education
and making this country a better place," she said.
Langa said she would vote next year "not for what a party
did in its past, but what it will do in the future".