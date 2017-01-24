(Adds company comment)

JOHANNESBURG Jan 24 South African bullion producer Anglogold Ashanti will hold back on job cuts announced last week and will instead redeploy most of the workers within the firm, the National Union of Mineworkers said on Tuesday.

"We have reached an agreement with the company that the majority of the 849 workers will be redeployed in other parts of Anglogold, and the rest will be reskilled," NUM spokesman Livhuwani Mammburu told Reuters.

The company would not confirm it had reached an agreement, but said it was in talks to mitigate job losses.

"This engagement is ongoing and it remains too early to pre-empt an outcome," said Anglogold spokesman Stewart Bailey.

Tough safety measures and changing ownership rules have put bullion miners under pressure in Africa's most industrialised economy as inflation, which is above the central bank's target, gnaws at profits.

Anglogold is contemplating the dismissal of as many as 849 employees on the basis of its operational requirements, a document seen by Reuters showed last week. (Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by Mark Potter)