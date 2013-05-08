JOHANNESBURG May 8 AngloGold Ashanti, Africa's largest gold producer, said on Wednesday it had appointed chief financial officer Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan to be its chief executive.

He was widely tipped as the most likely successor to Mark Cutifani, who left AngloGold to take up the top seat at global mining company Anglo American .

Venkatakrishnan, known as Venkat, takes over on the eve of tough wage negotiations with unions in South Africa, which accounts for 40 percent of the group's production, and at a time when the gold price is falling and costs are rising.

Venkat has been with the gold producer for almost a decade and saw it through the unwinding of its loss-making hedgebook, then the largest in the industry.