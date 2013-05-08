* CFO Venkatakrishnan picked to replace Cutifani

* CFO had been at AngloGold since 2004

* New CEO faces falling gold price, militant unions

By Sherilee Lakmidas

JOHANNESBURG, May 8 AngloGold Ashanti named Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan as new chief executive on Wednesday, the latest mining company to pick a well-tested hand for the top spot at a time of unease over falling prices and rising costs.

Chief financial officer Venkatakrishnan, known as Venkat, had been tipped as the most likely successor to Australian Mark Cutifani, who left AngloGold for global mining company Anglo American last month.

He will immediately face a tough round of upcoming wage negotiations in South Africa, which accounts for 40 percent of group output and has been the scene of wildcat strikes, labour unrest and deaths complicated by a union turf war.

His appointment was welcomed by investors and analysts, even if some cautioned that as an AngloGold veteran, Venkat's appointment was unlikely to prompt a major review or new direction for a long-standing debate on a potential spin-off of the group's South African assets.

"It's a good choice. We are happy that they managed to keep him because there was a market rumour that he would go with Cutifani to Anglo," said Daniel Sacks, a portfolio manager at Investec, AngloGold's second-largest shareholder with a 5.2 percent stake.

"I don't think they need to split, I just think they will dispose of some of the smaller high-cost assets."

Another major shareholder, hedge fund billionaire John Paulson, said in a letter to investors earlier this year that its shares could rise 68 percent in value if it span off the mature South African mines from growing assets elsewhere.

The company - which along with other bullion producers is wrestling with the impact of a tumbling gold price - said in February all options were on the table. It gets about 40 percent of its global output from South Africa.

Rival Gold Fields re-housed the bulk of its South African mines in Sibanye Gold last year, after the violent labour strife shut down gold and platinum mines for weeks, underscoring the country's domestic political risks.

DECADE AT THE HELM

During almost a decade at the company, Venkat, 48, was responsible for its corporate strategy and many of its deals. As finance boss, alongside Cutifani, he saw AngloGold through the unwinding of its loss-making hedgebook, then the largest in the industry.

The $6 billion investment to unwind the loss-making position in gold futures ended what was a popular practice in the 1990s, pulling the group back when high gold prices could have left it on the verge of collapse.

But he takes over at a time when diplomatic and negotiating credentials will be just as critical as mining and financial nous - and as the whole sector faces major challenges.

Investec's Sacks said the group had decisions to make around underperforming assets in Africa.

"At the same time they are better placed because they have got certainty of volume replacement when Kibali (Democratic Republic of the Congo) and Tropicana (Australia) come on line at the end of this year, early next year," he said. "By all accounts those are going well."

Virtually all of the sector's major players have changed bosses - with many of them internal appointments.

"Many of the new CEOs in the gold space are financial guys rather than engineers," said Allan Cooke, a sector analyst at JP Morgan in Johannesburg. "This isn't too surprising with investors calling for returns rather than just more ounces."