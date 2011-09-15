* Zuma implicated but cleared in deal
* Investigation will pile pressure on president
* Hawks unit to meet BAE Systems, Saab
* BAE Systems says will cooperate with officials
(Adds BAE Systems statement in final paragraph)
By Jon Herskovitz
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 15 South African President
Jacob Zuma will appoint a commission to investigate a
multi-billion dollar arms deal, his office said on Thursday, in
a new probe into corruption allegations against several
companies and top officials including Zuma himself.
The 30 billion rand ($4 billion) deal to buy European
military equipment from about a decade ago has clouded South
Africa's politics for years.
It has led to a few convictions of officials who took bribes
to help land contracts but critics said investigations did not
go far enough, letting several others off the hook.
Zuma -- then deputy president -- was linked to the deal
through his former financial adviser, who was jailed for
corruption. This almost torpedoed Zuma's bid for high office but
all charges against Zuma were dropped in 2009.
"The president will soon announce the terms of reference and
the composition of the commission including the time frames,"
Zuma's office said in a statement.
The presidency did not say what impact its investigative
commission would have on a probe into the same charges announced
earlier by South Africa's special police unit known as the
Hawks.
But analysts said Zuma might be trying to deflect attention
from the other investigation.
"It might well be an attempt to head off some other
investigation. There doesn't seem to be any other rational
explanation given the lateness of the hour," said Gary van
Staden, a political analyst with NKC Independent Economists.
Any investigation is likely pile pressure on Zuma who is
facing a leadership crisis in his ruling African National
Congress that may hit his chances of a second term. But a panel
appointed by his office could allow Zuma to dictate the terms of
the probe.
"The timing of the announcement is interesting," said Helen
Zille, leader of the main opposition Democratic Alliance.
"After all these years, the South African public deserve to
finally know the whole truth behind the arms deal. The cancer of
corruption is destroying the body politic of South Africa with
the arms deal at its core," she said.
Despite calls to crush corruption from labour federation
COSATU and South Africa's Communist Party -- in a governing
alliance with the ruling African National Congress -- Zuma has
done little to address a problem that has eroded confidence in
the government ruling the continent's top economy.
South Africa spent billions in the late 1990s to modernise
its military. Investigators are probing several of the contracts
on suspicion of bribes being paid to land the deals.
Zuma's former financial adviser Schabir Shaik was convicted
in 2005 of trying to solicit a 500,000 rand ($67,700) a year
bribe from French arms company Thint in return for protecting it
from an investigation.
Hawks officials said in a letter obtained by Reuters last
month they planned to send a delegation to Europe to find out
whether Swedish defence group Saab (SAABb.ST) and former partner
BAE Systems made payments worth millions of rand to a
South African "consultant" to secure a contract.
Saab said in a statement in late July: "Our review revealed
that approximately 24 million rand ($3.5 million) was paid from
BAE Systems ... These payments were transferred to the South
African consultant shortly thereafter."
The companies said they had paid for a consultant in South
Africa but denied any wrongdoing.
BAE Systems said: "We have not currently been notified of
any impending investigation but will obviously cooperate fully
with any official bodies in the event we are required to do so."
($1 = 7.389 South African Rand)
(Editing by Andrew Heavens)