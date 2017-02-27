CAPE TOWN Feb 27 Cold weather, rains and resilient genetically-modified crops (GMO) have limited the damage caused by an armyworm outbreak in South Africa, the head of Grain SA Jannie de Villiers said on Monday.

Neighbouring countries, such as Zambia and Zimbabwe, who do not grow GMO crops, are suffering larger losses. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by Joe Brock)