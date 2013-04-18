Kenyan forces battle al Shabaab militants in Somalia
NAIROBI Kenya said its forces had killed 57 Islamist al Shabaab militants in a battle in southern Somalia on Wednesday, but the group denied any of its fighters had died in the clash.
(Corrects value of acquisition in story)
JOHANNESBURG, April 18 South Africa's Aspen Pharmacare has plans to buy Nestle South Africa's infant nutritional business for $215 million, the company said on Thursday.
The deal gives it certain rights to intellectual property licenses, net assets and shares currently conducted by Pfizer.
(Reporting by Sherilee Lakmidas)
NAIROBI Kenya said its forces had killed 57 Islamist al Shabaab militants in a battle in southern Somalia on Wednesday, but the group denied any of its fighters had died in the clash.
BERLIN A Christian cleric on Thursday criticised Chancellor Angela Merkel for kowtowing to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and downplaying human rights concerns as she headed to north Africa to expand trade and investment ties.
ABUJA Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari, who is currently on indefinite medical leave in Britain, has spoken to the King of Morocco by telephone, a government spokesman said on Thursday.