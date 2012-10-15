* Foreign bond flows double last year
* Strikes hit mining shares
* Bonds yielding more than equities
* Foreigners keen on retail stocks
By Stella Mapenzauswa
JOHANNESBURG, Oct 15 South African government
bonds could soon lose some steam after a strong run propelled by
portfolio flows from foreign accounts undeterred by strikes that
have raised questions about the wisdom of investing in the
country.
Investors are increasingly uneasy over often violent
protests that have killed more than 50 people, including 34
striking miners shot dead by police in August.
The 'sugar rush' from inclusion in a major global bond index
earlier this month, though now ebbing, has helped push portfolio
flows to a net 82 billion rand ($9.5 billion) into bonds in the
year to date, nearly double the 42 billion rand of net purchases
made during the whole of 2011.
By contrast, foreigners have spurned equities, continuing a
trend from 2011 as risks from a weak domestic and global
economic outlook offset the lure of high returns on the bourse.
"For a couple of years now you've had this massive
off-loading into yield instruments, but out of growth assets.
It's a pretty stark example in South Africa, but it's reflective
across emerging markets asset classes," said Rudi Naumann, an
analyst at Investec Asset Managers.
"I wouldn't bank on the same magnitude of flows to
continue."
Foreign investors have pulled out of equities, off-loading a
net 11 billion rand worth since the start of the year, slightly
less than the 16 billion rand withdrawn over the same time last
year.
For investors looking solely for yield, bonds remain a more
compelling investment than stocks. The dividend yield on the
benchmark Top-40 index is currently hovering at just
under 3 percent, according to Thomson Reuters data.
It has steadily increased since hitting a multi-year trough
of 1.77 percent in March 2010, but is still far below government
debt, where the benchmark three-year and 14-year issues are
yielding around 5.41 percent and 7.77 percent respectively.
This is despite strong demand ahead of South Africa's Oct. 1
inclusion in Citigroup's influential World Government Bond
index, that pushed yields lower.
"Despite the fact that equities have done reasonably well
this year, it's certainly not been on the back of much foreign
buying," Naumann told Reuters.
Strikes in the transport and mining sector have hit the
shares of platinum and gold producers such as Lonmin,
Anglo American Platinum, AngloGold Ashanti and
Gold Fields as investors bail out.
SHIFT TO BONDS A GLOBAL TREND
The strikes which could slash growth in Africa's largest
economy have unsurprisingly sent risk-averse investors scurrying
to bonds, but the shift also reflects a global trend towards
safe haven assets, analysts say.
Bonds were already in favour long before the initial violent
protests at Lonmin's Marikana mine which left nearly 50 people
dead, including 34 shot dead by police on Aug. 16.
"What's going on in the mining sector is potentially a bit
more structural than simply a cyclical issue, but I don't think
it has had that big an influence on asset allocation decisions
which tend to be a more long-term phenomenon," said Leon
Myburgh, sub-Saharan Africa strategist at Citi in Johannesburg.
The shift was because the growth outlook was still being
revised lower globally, he said, adding that because inflation
was relatively subded bonds retained their allure.
It is hard to quantify the rand value of local funds'
holdings in bonds and equities, although the latter has
traditionally enjoyed the largest share of the market.
But a survey by financial services group Alexander Forbes
shows the trend is clearly tilting in favour of government debt.
At the end of June, local funds' investment in the South
African share market was 61.4 percent, followed by cash at 20.1
percent and bonds at 17.1 percent. But bond holdings have jumped
significantly from only 6.9 percent in 2008.
Local bonds, like emerging market peers, have the added draw
of offering higher returns than those in developed markets where
rates are near zero, but are increasingly
looking overbought.
Both the Treasury and the central bank have warned the
liquid nature of local markets means the huge portfolio flows
that have helped cover a yawning current account gap of 6.4
percent of GDP can just as easily move out of the country.
($1 = 8.6259 South African rand)
(Additional reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Ed Cropley)