* Currency fall boosts shares with offshore revenue
* Prospects of higher rates drags bonds lower
By Stella Mapenzauswa
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 4 South African equities have
marched ahead this year despite sluggish economic growth, with
local investors scaling back their bond exposure in favour of
shares that offer a hedge against a sharply weaker currency.
Central bank regulations limiting local investors to taking
only 25 percent of their assets offshore have prevented a mad
rush out of South Africa that might have ensued with the rand's
nearly 20 percent fall against the dollar this year.
But asset managers are now juggling their money around more
actively than they have done in the past to maximise returns,
and the local bourse has benefited the most.
"It's been a good news story for the equity market and a bad
news story for the bonds," said Mike Keenan, a strategist at
Barclays Africa.
"It is a way of protecting your investment against rand
depreciation, and that has actually seen the JSE (Johannesburg
Stock Exchange) doing very well in an environment were growth is
still weak and the central bank is hiking rates.
The rush to equities has boosted the likes of Naspers
, Sasol, Richemont, which have a big
weighting on the share index and generate most of their revenue
from abroad, meaning a weaker rand works in their favour.
The South African Reserve Bank hiked interest rates for the
first time in a year in July, anxious to protect the value of
the currency rand in the face of an emerging market sell-off
spurred by expectations that U.S. interest rates will soon
starting rising.
Investors and analysts alike are pricing in more domestic
hikes before year-end, and this has prompted a bond sell-off
that has pushed the yield on the 2026 benchmark up
more than 140 basis points since December.
Even foreign investors have gone off on bonds, with inflows
slowing to just over 11 billion rand ($800 million) so far this
year from over 14 billion rand over the same period in 2014.
In contrast, offshore accounts have bought nearly 35 billion
rand worth of equities, up significantly from 27 billion rand
last year.
"Over the medium to longer term, our preferred asset class
is equity," said Rhynhardt Roodt a fund manager at Investec
Asset Management.
Appetite had also risen for so-called multi-asset flexible
funds which allow investors to comply with regulations limiting
equity exposure to below 75 percent, Roodt told Reuters.
"South African investors want to be protected against rand
weakness and the low growth domestic environment, inflationary
pressures, so you see things like flexible funds coming to the
fore."
($1 = 13.7167 rand)
(Editing by James Macharia)