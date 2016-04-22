JOHANNESBURG, April 22 South Africa sold 650
million rand ($45 million) worth of its 2025, 2033
and 2050 inflation-linked bonds on Friday,
according to central bank data.
Yields were lower compared to the previous week's auction.
ZAI2025 bond due Jan 31 2025 - 2.0 pct coupon
Auction date 22/04/16 15/04/16
Allocated (R'bln) 0.34 0.215
Bids received (R'bln) 0.48 0.785
Clearing yield (pct) 1.63 1.685
ZAI2033 bond due Feb 28 2033 - 1.875 pct coupon
Auction date 22/04/16 08/04/16
Allocated (R'bln) 0.21 0.15
Bids received (R'bln) 0.46 0.95
Clearing yield (pct) 1.72 1.79
ZAI2050 bond due 2049, 2050, 2051 - 2.5 pct
coupon
Auction date 22/04/16 15/04/16
Allocated (R'bln) 0.1 0.29
Bids received (R'bln) 0.15 0.42
Clearing yield (pct) 1.75 1.82
($1 = 14.4052 rand)
(Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by James Macharia)