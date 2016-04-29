JOHANNESBURG, April 29 South Africa sold 650
million rand ($46 million) worth of its 2025, 2033
and 2046 inflation-linked bonds on Friday,
according to central bank data.
Yields were largely unchanged compared to the previous
week's auction.
ZAI2025 bond due Jan 31 2025 - 2.0 pct coupon
Auction date 29/04/16 22/04/16
Allocated (R'bln) 0.11 0.34
Bids received (R'bln) 0.47 0.48
Clearing yield (pct) 1.635 1.63
ZAI2033 bond due Feb 28 2033 - 1.875 pct coupon
Auction date 29/04/16 22/04/16
Allocated (R'bln) 0.285 0.21
Bids received (R'bln) 0.545 0.46
Clearing yield (pct) 1.715 1.72
ZAI2046 bond due March 31 2046 - 2.5 pct coupon
Auction date 29/04/16 15/04/16
Allocated (R'bln) 0.255 0.145
Bids received (R'bln) 0.58 0.265
Clearing yield (pct) 1.775 1.8
($1 = 14.2150 rand)
(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Mfuneko
Toyana)