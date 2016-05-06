JOHANNESBURG, May 6 South Africa sold 650 million rand ($43 million) worth of its 2025, 2033 and 2050 inflation-linked bonds on Friday, according to central bank data. Yields were higher compared to the previous week's auction. ZAI2025 bond due Jan 31 2025 - 2.0 pct coupon Auction date: 06/05/16 29/04/16 Allocated (R'bln) 0.1 0.11 Bids received (R'bln) 0.12 0.47 Clearing yield (pct) 1.65 1.635 ZAI2033 bond due Feb 28 2033 - 1.875 pct coupon Auction date: 06/05/16 29/04/16 Allocated (R'bln) 0.205 0.285 Bids received (R'bln) 0.205 0.545 Clearing yield (pct) 1.76 1.715 ZAI2050 bond due 2049, 2050, 2051 - 2.5 pct coupon Auction date: 06/05/16 22/04/16 Allocated (R'bln) 0.345 0.1 Bids received (R'bln) 0.41 0.15 Clearing yield (pct) 1.85 1.75 ($1 = 14.9490 rand) (Reporting by Zimasa Mpemnyama; Editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo)