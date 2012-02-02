JOHANNESBURG Feb 2 South Africa's total
industry new vehicle sales increased by 7.0 percent to 48,251
units in January compared to the same month last year, a subdued
but positive start to the year, the National Association of
Automobile Manufacturers said on Thursday.
"At this stage, the outlook for 2012 in terms of total
industry sales remained one of modest growth," NAAMSA said.
Exports, excluding Mercedes Benz, were up 2.6 percent
year-on-year to 10,445 units but should improve from February.
"The industry's export sales performance would however
depend on the direction of the global economy and the
contribution of new export programmes by manufacturers." NAAMSA
said.
(Reporting by Phumza Macanda)