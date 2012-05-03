JOHANNESBURG May 3 South Africa's total new
vehicle sales increased by 10.5 percent year-on-year to 42,617
units in April, the National Association of Automobile
Manufacturers (NAAMSA) said on Thursday, predicting modest
growth for the industry in 2012.
Exports of vehicles however fell 11.0 percent during the
month, with sales to Europe in particular hit by the recession
and debt crisis in the euro zone.
"As a result, Industry vehicle export projections have been
revised downwards and are now expected to reach about 270,000
vehicles down from 300,000 units originally projected for 2012,"
NAAMSA said in a statement.
Domestic sales should continue to reflect growth but at a
relatively subdued rate, with sales seen up by 8 percent to 10
percent this year.
"Factors that will continue to lend support to the domestic
market include the ongoing improvement in the financial position
of consumers, relatively low interest rates, continuing
improvement in vehicle affordability in real terms..." NAAMSA
said.
