U.N. chief urges Burundi parties to participate in peace talks
NAIROBI The United Nations has called on political parties in Burundi to commit fully to peace talks to resolve a two-year old political crisis in the east African nation.
JOHANNESBURG, July 3 South Africa's total new car sales increased by 15.6 percent year-on-year to 51,891 units in June, the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers (NAAMSA) said on Tuesday.
NAAMSA said the daily selling rate remained at a five-year high in June, slightly up from the previous peak in May.
Exports rose 7 percent and the industry body expects this figure to improve for the remainder of the year as some producers ramp up export programmes. Declining sales to debt-ridden Europe are expected to be offset by higher exports to Australia and the rest of Africa. (Reporting by Xola Potelwa; Editing by Jon Herskovitz)
NAIROBI The United Nations has called on political parties in Burundi to commit fully to peace talks to resolve a two-year old political crisis in the east African nation.
LUANDA Angola said on Friday that Portugal's decision to charge its Vice President Manuel Vicente with corruption and money laundering was a "serious attack" that threatened relations between the two states.
LONDON Zambia expects to agree a deal with the International Monetary Fund in the first half of this year, Finance Minister Felix Mutati said on Friday.