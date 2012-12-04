JOHANNESBURG Dec 4 New car sales in South Africa increased by 7.3 percent year-on-year in November to 53,134 units as low interest rates and new models attracted consumers to buy vehicles, the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers (NAAMSA) said on Tuesday.

The industry body said sales were on track to reach a 10 percent growth target for this year but a slowdown in the economy and a weak rand were a risk to the outlook. (Reporting by Xola Potelwa)