UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
JOHANNESBURG May 2 South Africa's new vehicles sales were at 50,920 in April, up 19.5 percent compared with the same month last year, data from the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers (NAAMSA) showed on Thursday. (Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by Tosin Sulaiman)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources