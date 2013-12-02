UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
JOHANNESBURG Dec 2 New car sales in South Africa decreased 4.6 percent year-on-year in November to 50,806 units, data posted on the trade and industry department's website showed on on Monday. (Reporting by Xola Potelwa; Editing by Stella Mapenzauswa)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources