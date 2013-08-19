CAPE TOWN Aug 19 Workers downed tools on Monday at the South African unit of Japanese auto maker Toyota , the company said, signaling the start of a nationwide strike in the auto sector over wages.

The stoppage in the auto industry, which contributes at least 6 percent to the country's GDP and 12 percent of its total exports, could compound the woes of Africa's largest economy, where unrest in the mining sector has also slowed growth.

