JOHANNESBURG Oct 1 South Africa's new vehicle sales rose 11.5 percent year-on-year in September to 60,854 units, data from the trade and industry department showed on Wednesday.

Export sales increased to 30,778 vehicles in September compared with 8,598 units during the same month last year, the report said. (Reporting by Xola Potelwa; Editing by Stella Mapenzauswa)