UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
JOHANNESBURG Dec 2 South Africa's new vehicle sales rose 0.9 percent year-on-year in November to 51,098 units, data showed on Tuesday.
Export sales climbed 9.9 percent to 28,021 cars. (Reporting by Xola Potelwa; Editing by Mfuneko Toyana)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources